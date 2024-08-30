You can now seamlessly transfer YouTube Music playlists to Apple Music

Earlier this week, Apple published a support document that revealed that Apple Music and iTunes Match subscribers could transfer their playlists over to YouTube Music with a new tool. At the time, it seemed like the tool was a one-way street, but now it looks like that’s not the case.

First spotted by 9to5Google , Google has published its own support page detailing how YouTube Music users can transfer playlists over to Apple Music. The process uses the same “Data Transfer Project” tool as Apple is using to do the reverse.

Before you start, you’ll need to have both a YouTube Music account and an Apple Music subscription. According to the document, transferring can be done in one of two ways: Google Takeout or your account dashboard. If you choose the second option, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Under “Recently used Google services” or “Other Google services,” scroll to YouTube, and tap Transfer data.

Choose the data you want to copy.

Tap Continue. You’ll need to sign in to your Google Account and authorize Takeout.

Select Apple Music from the dropdown and select Continue.

Follow the steps to link your account and transfer your playlists. You’ll need to sign in to your Apple Music account and authorize Google Takeout.

Then tap Agree and continue.

Once the process is complete, Google says users should get an email with a link to locate the playlists on Apple Music. Unfortunately, Google doesn’t allow this direct transfer process for other third-party services. However, it does recommend using Soundiiz or TuneMyMusic if you want to transfer to a different third party.