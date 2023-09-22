YouTube launches a simple video editing app with cool AI tricks

TL;DR Google has launched a beta version of the YouTube Create app.

This is a simplified, AI-powered video editing app for Android.

Google also announced a few more AI-powered features for YouTube.

We’ve seen apps like CapCut launching in recent years, offering a streamlined, AI-powered video editing experience. Now, it looks like YouTube is getting in on the action with the new YouTube Create app.

Google announced a beta version of YouTube Create this week, aiming to simplify the video editing and production process. The app is available on Android in “select” markets right now.

The more notable features include automatic captions, voiceover functionality, a library of royalty-free music, a number of effects and transitions, and a video editor (obviously).

Other features worth knowing include an audio cleanup tool for background noise, the ability to resize videos for different aspect ratios, and a variety of stickers/GIFs/emoji.

This isn’t the only AI-related announcement YouTube made, as it also announced a few new features. For one, it’ll test a so-called Dream Screen feature later this year, allowing you to create AI-generated video or image backgrounds for Shorts with a prompt. This feature will broadly roll out next year.

The company will also offer AI-generated insights and outline drafting next year. Finally, YouTube says it will offer an AI-powered dubbing tool for your content. There’s no word on a timeline for this feature.

Nevertheless, you can check out the Play Store listing for YouTube Create via the button below. But do keep in mind that it’s only available in certain markets right now.

Comments