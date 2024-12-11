YouTube brings long-awaited vertical UI to one of its mobile apps

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Kids is gradually rolling out support for vertical use on Android and iOS.

The update completely overhauls the mobile app with cleaner icons and a modern user interface.

The app now offers a new navigation bar at the bottom and video category shortcuts towards the top.

For years, YouTube Kids was restricted to landscape use, even when holding your iOS or Android phone in portrait orientation. While YouTube videos are typically consumed horizontally, the limitation made it hard for some users to browse the mobile app and search for content. Fortunately, this is no longer the case, as YouTube Kids now offers a vertical user interface.

Google announced yesterday that YouTube Kids for Android and iOS now supports vertical use. This introduction is part of a major update that completely redesigns in-app elements. In addition to the option to browse in either orientation, the free application now features refreshed buttons, bars, and sections.

Towards the top of the main page, there’s now a streamlined bar offering quick shortcuts to video categories like shows, music, and gaming. At the bottom, a sleek navigation bar lets users jump between the Home, Search, Your Stuff, and Profile tabs. The company highlights that the “new Your Stuff page makes it easier for you to find Watch it Again, Shared, & Downloaded content.”

Given how bloated and confusing the retired UI was, the fresh update should make using YouTube Kids smoother in both vertical and landscape orientations. Keep in mind, though, that you may not see the overhauled design right away. Like most major Google app changes, the company is rolling it out gradually over the next few weeks. To receive it, ensure you’re running the latest version of the app and wait for your account’s turn.

