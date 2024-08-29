You can now test YouTube's comment topics feature in all languages

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube’s comment topics experiment is now available for all languages supported by YouTube comments.

The feature uses AI to organize large comment sections into topics to help users easily understand and participate in discussions.

It’s currently available to a few creators and YouTube Premium subscribers in the mobile app.

Google has been testing several AI-enabled features on YouTube over the past year. Among these is a tool that automatically generates topic summaries of YouTube comments to help creators and users easily follow and participate in discussions. So far, this tool only supported comment sections on a few English-language videos and Shorts. But YouTube is now expanding it to support all languages.

As per a recent update on YouTube’s test features and experiments support page, the comment topics experiment now includes all officially supported languages for YouTube comments. Creators and users enrolled in the experiment should now see the option to sort comments in all languages. However, given that it’s still an experimental feature, the option will only appear in some videos with large comment sections in the YouTube app.

Creators and viewers who wish to participate in the comment topics experiment will have to enable it by navigating to the “Try experimental new features” section in the YouTube app settings. Once enabled, viewers will be able to sort comments by topics to get a better understanding of the ongoing discussion. Creators, on the other hand, will also have the option to review and remove the automatically generated topics.

Note that the feature is only available for a few YouTube Premium subscribers at the moment. YouTube may expand availability in the coming months since it has been testing the feature for almost a year.

Is the comment topics experiment available on your YouTube account? Are the AI-generated topics useful? Let us know in the comments.

