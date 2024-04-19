Coachella is back! YouTube readies live stream for second weekend

Google

TL;DR YouTube will be livestreaming the second weekend of Coachella.

Users will be able to watch four stages at once with multiview.

The Coachella, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi, and Yuma stages will all be recorded.

If you wanted to catch Coachella 2024, but couldn’t attend for whatever reason, YouTube had you covered last weekend with a livestream of the event. And just like last time, YouTube is once again livestreaming the event to cover the second weekend.

YouTube has announced that its back for the second weekend of Coachella. Users will be able to relive the over 80 performances from the first weekend, in addition to watching the event live, which starts later today.

During the first go around, users had access to six live-streamed stages, custom merchandise, behind-the-scenes photos of artists, and Coachella playlists on YouTube Music. However, arguably the best part of all of this was being able to use multiview to watch four stages at once. All of this is coming back for the second weekend and will be available on mobile, TV, and computers.

Last weekend, we saw artists like Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice. We also saw guest appearances from A$AP Rocky, Childish Gambino, Busta Rhymes, Justin Bieber, Lauryn Hill, Shakira, and so on. This weekend, we’re expected to see performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta, Lana Del Ray, L’Impératrice, Justice, and more.

When the event starts, YouTube says it will have cameras on the Coachella, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi, and Yuma stages. To watch, all you have to do is head over to the Coachella YouTube channel.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments