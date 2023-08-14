YouTube is testing a new anti-adblocker that has a countdown clock

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube is testing out a new anti-adblocking feature.

The feature appears as a popup with a 30-60 second timer warning when the next ad will play.

The popup blocks videos from playing until the user disables the ad blocker or signs up for YouTube Premium.

You may soon be forced to disable your ad blocker or sign up for YouTube Premium if you want to watch videos on the platform. YouTube is testing out a new anti-adblocking feature that will disable video playback.

According to Search Engine Land, YouTube is currently testing a new anti-adblocking popup. The popup contains a warning that ad blockers aren’t allowed on YouTube. It also has three bullet points, with one mentioning that video playback is blocked. The other two bullet points are reminders that ads allow YouTube to be free and that you can go ad-free by signing up for YouTube Premium.

In addition to the warnings, the popup also features a 30-60 second timer in the top right-hand corner. That timer is meant to be a countdown clock for how long the user has to act before the next ad plays.

At the bottom of the window are two options that will get rid of the popup. You’ll be required to either allow ads on YouTube or Try YouTube Premium.

At the moment, YouTube is reportedly testing the feature globally on select groups. If you’re one of the unlucky few, you won’t be able to watch your video until ads are allowed, or you become a premium member.

This isn’t a new development, as people began noticing warning messages as early as June. If you’re determined to watch YouTube without ads and without becoming a Premium member, your options are pretty limited. There are downloader extensions that will let you watch videos offline, but YouTube is also in the process of cracking down on that too.

