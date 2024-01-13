Young Sheldon season 7: Release date and the latest rumors

The wait is almost over. Young Sheldon is back with its seventh season. Bittersweet really, because this one will be the last. Here’s everything we know about Young Sheldon season 7 release date, plot developments, and more.

When is season 7 of Young Sheldon coming out? The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed production, so we’ve had to wait past the original premiere date. With the strikes resolved, filming has now started on the final chapters of the Cooper family saga.

CBS has now announced that Young Sheldon season 7 will premiere on February 15, 2024.

The farewell season will consist of 14 episodes. They’ll air weekly on Thursday nights at 8 PM EST, wrapping up with a 1-hour series finale on May 16, 2024.

What to expect from Young Sheldon season 7 The stakes are high — this is Sheldon’s origin story we’re talking about. As the conclusion to Sheldon’s story, the seventh season is bound to be full of pivotal events in the iconic character’s upbringing, events that make Sheldon who he is. There are plenty of loose ends too, so we’re hoping as well as tie those up. Specific storylines that may finally occur include:

Sheldon’s move to California The season could show Sheldon traveling to Pasadena to attend Caltech, where we know he meets Leonard and the rest of his social group from The Big Bang Theory. Bit early though, but it would be the perfect way to wrap the show up. Flashforward cameos to his time at college are likely.

George Cooper’s death Sheldon’s father is going to pass away, something that has been foreshadowing the show for years. Season 7 might just let us witness this, and it feels like they’ve been building to this for a while. This would completely change the Cooper family dynamic.

Texas tornado aftermath The season 6 finale ended on a cliffhanger with George and Missy trapped by a tornado that destroyed Meemaw’s house. Season 7 will deal with the fallout, potentially financially impacting the family.

Love interests Potential romantic relationships could be explored more with both Mandy and Paige. Meemaw’s love life may also factor in after her split from Dr. Sturgis.

Family dynamics The Cooper household will likely experience growing pains as the siblings mature. Missy might get more rebellious. Georgie’s engagement may create tension. There may be a wedding in the cards.

Young Sheldon season 7 cast The main cast set to return consists of: Iain Armitage as young Sheldon Cooper

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper

Lance Barber as George Cooper Sr.

Montana Jordan as Sheldon’s older brother Georgie

Raegan Revord as Sheldon’s twin sister Missy

Annie Potts as the quirky grandmother Connie “Meemaw” Tucker There may be cameo appearances from The Big Bang Theory stars like Jim Parsons as the narrator adult Sheldon.

Where to watch Young Sheldon season 7 Young Sheldon will continue to air new episodes on CBS, so viewers can watch live on Thursday nights on their local CBS station. You can stream the episodes the day after their release on Paramount+.

The previous 6 seasons can also be found on Max, Netflix, and Paramount+ to binge anytime.

FAQs

How many episodes will Young Sheldon season 7 have? CBS has confirmed there will be 14 episodes in the final season.

How many seasons of Young Sheldon are there? Season 7 will mark the 7th and final season of the show, which premiered in 2017.

How old is Mandy in Young Sheldon? Mandy is the same age as Sheldon, so she will be around 13 or 14 years old in the last season.

How old is Young Sheldon? Sheldon is 9 when first introduced in season 1. He will be approximately 14 in the upcoming 7th season.

When does Young Sheldon take place? The show takes place from the late 1980s through the 1990s during Sheldon’s formative years.

Does George die in Young Sheldon? George’s death has been foreshadowed but not yet confirmed. It seems highly likely to occur in season 7.

