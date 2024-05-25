Yellowstone season 5 part 2: Release date, cast, and more

Yellowstone fans have been a bit worried about the future of the series for some time. At the very least, you have been wondering when the second half of the last season will come out. After some rocky times, we now have more information about the Yellowstone season 5 part 2 release date, as well as other details.

When is Yellowstone season 5 part 2 coming out? On May 20, 2024, Paramount Network announced that it has finally begun production of Yellowstone season 5 part 2, in Montana. It’s being produced in collaboration between MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, and is programmed for a November 2024 release. That said, no information on an exact Yellowstone season 5 part 2 release date was given. We also aren’t sure how many episodes it will have. While the original plan was to release six episodes, the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, told The Hollywood Reporter,”If I think it takes 10 episodes to wrap it up, give me 10. It’ll be as long as it needs to be.”

While there are still some uncertainties, the confirmation that production has begun and a solid release window is reassuring, after the uncertainty revolving around the final part of the series. It was actually scheduled to launch in November 2023, so it was delayed a whole year. This was mainly due to the 2023 Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strike. There were also some time conflicts between Kevin Costner and the showrunners. With the delays, Costner decided to move on and work on Horizon: An American Saga. This makes it unclear whether he will return to play John Dutton, the show’s main character. We will probably find out soon enough, though.

As already mentioned in the intro, this is the final part of the series. The show will end with season 5 part 2. That said, we know Paramount Network is working on releasing spin-offs and additional content linked to the Yellowstone series. So far, Paramount is known to be working on a prequel and a sequel: “1944” and “2024.” Prequels “1883” and “1923” already exist, too.

What to expect from Yellowstone season 5 part 2

We actually know little to nothing about what to expect from Yellowstone season 5 part 2. It’s really anyone’s guess right now, and all we can do is touch on general assumptions.

For starters, we still don’t know if Kevin Costner will be coming back to play John Dutton III. In the case that he doesn’t, we can only assume one of two things will happen: either he is replaced by another actor, or some kind of sendoff will have to be improvised. This seems very difficult to do, though, giving this is the main character. At the same time, some believe the character wasn’t supposed to survive through the end of this season, anyway.

During part 1 we also saw Beth suggesting to John that they should take care of Jamie, for lack of better words. At the same time, Jamie and Sarah Atwood seem to be making their own plans. We need to see how this part of the story unfolds.

We also know this last season is meant to transition into the 2024 spin-off. We don’t know much about the storyline for that one, either, but rumors say the main character will likely be played by Matthew McConaughey.

The Yellowstone season 5 part 2 cast Of course, we’re not sure if Kevin Costner is coming back, but we will add him to the list because that was the original plan. We will update this post if the situation changes. Let’s go over the main cast together to refresh your memory, as most characters stay the same. Kevin Costner as John Dutton III, a cattle rancher turned Montana governor.

as John Dutton III, a cattle rancher turned Montana governor. Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, John’s son and former Navy SEAL.

as Kayce Dutton, John’s son and former Navy SEAL. Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton, a Native American woman, married to Kayce Dutton.

as Monica Dutton, a Native American woman, married to Kayce Dutton. Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, Kayce’s and Monica’s son.

as Tate Dutton, Kayce’s and Monica’s son. Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, John’s only daughter and financier.

as Beth Dutton, John’s only daughter and financier. Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, John’s adopted son and lawyer.

as Jamie Dutton, John’s adopted son and lawyer. Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Yellowstone Ranch foreman.

as Rip Wheeler, Yellowstone Ranch foreman. Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater, Broken Rock Indian Reservation chief.

as Thomas Rainwater, Broken Rock Indian Reservation chief. Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield, a worker at Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

as Colby Mayfield, a worker at Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce, another ranch hand.

Where to watch Yellowstone season 5 part 2 Like other seasons, we can expect Yellowstone season 5 part 2 to be available first on Paramount Network, which is available from many cable and online streaming services. These include Hulu, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Vidgo, and others. Episodes will likely become available on Paramount Plus shortly after launch, and they will then be distributed to other services after.

FAQs

Will Kevin Costner return to Yellowstone? It is still unknown whether Kevin Costner will return to play John Dutton for Yellowstone season 5 part 2. Though Costner has hinted he wouldn’t be opposed to it, nothing has been confirmed, and production has already begun in Montana. It seems unlikely by now.

When does Yellowstone season 5 part 2 launch? The exact details or date haven’t been revealed. All we know is that Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is scheduled for a November 2024 release window.

How many episodes will Yellowstone season 5 part 2 have? Originally, the plan was to have six episodes for Yellowstone season 5 part 2. That said, the creator has expressed he doesn’t mind extending that number if needed. Part 1 had eight episodes.

Is there a teaser for Yellowstone season 5 part 2? There isn’t an official trailer for Yellowstone season 5 part 2 as of the time of writing this post, but there is an older season 5 general trailer. It shows nothing regarding part 2, though.

Where is Yellowstone season 5 part 2 filmed? Yellowstone season 5 part 2 will be filmed in Montana. Production has begun.

