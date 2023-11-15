This is Xiaomi's first car, and it could be the first to run on HyperOS

TL;DR The Xiaomi SU7 and Xiaomi SU7 Max have been spotted in regulatory filings.

These would be the first electric vehicles from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi has been vocal about building a car-inclusive ecosystem with HyperOS, and we believe the SU7 will be the first to launch with HyperOS.

Xiaomi is best known for its flagship Android smartphones and value-oriented budget phones, but it makes a wide variety of products, ranging from smartphone accessories to smart home products. More recently, the company has been working on its next breakthrough product: a car. Xiaomi has its sights set on the electric car market in China, and it is fast moving towards its first product, the Xiaomi SU7 car series.

Xiaomi has applied for a sales license for its first EV in China, and the regulatory filing with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China has shown off the design and specifications of Xiaomi’s first cars. We spotted the same via Weibo user abenzene.

Xiaomi is working on the SU7 and the SU7 Max electric cars, and Beijing-based BAIC Group will manufacture both. The cars are similar but have key differences, such as different battery tech and a top speed of 210kmph vs 265kmph. The SU7 has a curb weight of 1,980kg, while the SU7 Max weighs 2,205kg.

Xiaomi SU7 Xiaomi SU7 Max

The Xiaomi SU7 will have dimensions of 4,997 x 1,963 x 1,455 mm (1,440mm without the LiDAR sensor). There are two powertrain options expected: one is an RWD with a 220kW motor, and another is an AWD with a 275kW + 220kW motor setup. The wheelbase is 3,000mm.

Xiaomi also has an SU7 Pro variant, as spotted in the badging in the image above, though we could not locate detailed specs for the same.

For us, the highlight of the Xiaomi SU7 and Xiaomi SU7 Pro will be Xiaomi’s unified ecosystem ambitions under the “Human X Car X Home” guiding principles. Xiaomi has been highly vocal about bringing all of its experiences under one branding, subsequently revealed to be HyperOS. Xiaomi HyperOS is a human-centric operating system designed and tailored to connect personal devices, cars, and smart home products in a smart ecosystem. The system marks a pivotal move forward in Xiaomi’s strategic vision of delivering the “Human x Car x Home” smart ecosystem. While the regulatory listing does not explicitly confirm that the Xiaomi SU7 car will come with HyperOS, all signs point in that direction.

However, before you get excited, know that HyperOS is a unified branding and does not necessarily mean that the same operating system that runs on Xiaomi smartphones will be running on Xiaomi’s first car. HyperOS can be better understood as “HyperOS Mobile” plus “HyperOS IoT,” though we aren’t entirely sure which bucket the smart car would fall into. Nonetheless, we are still excited to see what a smartphone-centric car experience would look like.

Comments