The successor to one of the best fitness trackers could launch globally soon

TL;DR A new leak claims that the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 could soon be ready for a global launch.

It appears the global version won’t be any different than the model that launched in China.

The fitness tracker will come in a variety of finishes and with different band types.

Xiaomi launched the Smart Band 9 last month in China, but we may not have to wait all that long for the global edition. A new leak suggests we could see an international launch for the fitness tracker in the near future.

This latest leak comes courtesy of Arsene Lupin on X (formerly Twitter) who states that the smart tracker is “going global soon.” Unfortunately, the tipster does not offer a date or even a window for when we could expect to see it.

In the leak, there are specifications for the dimensions, display, sensors, and more. Based on this information, the global version will be exactly the same as the version that’s already out in China.

The final part of this leak provides images of the device in different finishes and bands (see above). The colors include blue, silver, black, and pink. As for the bands, there’s a dual-tone leather strap, two chain straps, a single-color leather strap, a metal strap, and a braided strap. Unlike in years past, Xiaomi’s latest fitness tracker uses proprietary band technology instead of having a band that simply slots over the body.

No price details were given in the leak, but the previous edition sold for $33 and $39 in the US for the non-NFC and NFC versions, respectively.

