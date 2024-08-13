The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 goes global this week, and it's a steal

Xiaomi

TL;DR Xiaomi has listed the Smart Band 9 on its Dutch website, confirming an August 16 release date and €39.99 (~$44) price.

The wearable is available in four colors, but there’s no word on an NFC version for global markets.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 launched in China last month, bringing an updated design and the same bang-for-your-buck approach as previous Xiaomi fitness trackers. The company didn’t reveal global details at the time, but it looks like a wider launch will take place this week.

Xiaomi quietly listed the Smart Band 9 on its Dutch website this week (h/t: Android Planet), complete with an August 16 release date. The Chinese manufacturer also listed a €39.99 (~$44) price tag. That would be in line with the Smart Band 8 launch price.

The Smart Band 9 is listed in Arctic Blue, Glacier Silver, Midnight Black, and Mystic Rose color options. The website doesn’t mention any NFC-equipped variants, though. This wouldn’t be a surprise as NFC-enabled Xiaomi fitness trackers are a rarity outside China.

Otherwise, Xiaomi’s new wearable brings a 1.62-inch OLED screen, a 5ATM rating, and Bluetooth 5.4 support. The Smart Band 9 also touts a more accurate heart-rate sensor, more accurate sleep tracking, support for tracking over 150 sports, and 21 days of maximum battery life (or nine days with the always-on display enabled).

