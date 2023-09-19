This upcoming mid-range smartphone will democratize IP68 water resistance

TL;DR The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus will be the first mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi to come with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

It will also come with the “Rain Water Touch” feature that makes it easier to use the phone in the rain.

The Redmi Note 13 lineup is launching in China this week, but we expect it to launch internationally in the coming months.

Flagship smartphones are credited for being on the cutting edge of technology. Once this tech matures, we see ambitious mid-range smartphones pick up the mantle and bring innovative features to the masses. We’ve seen this cycle repeat itself with features like AMOLED displays, high-refresh-rate displays, glass and metal builds, and more. The latest feature that will see itself reaching the masses will be the IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, as Xiaomi is now bringing the feature to its upcoming Redmi Note 13 series.

As per the latest information officially shared by Redmi’s Product Director, Mr. Wang Teng Thomas, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus will have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus will be able to handle fresh water submersion up to 1.5m depth for up to 30 minutes. As with practically every phone that boasts of an IP rating, the fine print states that water damage is not included in the warranty, so you would still need to be careful.

It is not immediately clear if the rating will also be available to the other phones in the series or if the feature will be reserved for the top-end “Pro Plus” model. We reckon it will be the latter.

Further, the phone will also support the “Rain Water Touch” feature we’ve seen on the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, making the phone easier to use in the rain.

The Redmi Note 13 lineup is launching in China on September 21, 2023. The Pro Plus variant will feature the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, while the Pro variant will feature the Dimensity 7200 Ultra processor. Other notable features expected on these phones include a curved OLED display on the Pro Plus variant and the 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor for the primary camera.

We expect the Redmi Note 13 lineup to make its way out of China to other global markets in the coming months, possibly under different brandings.

