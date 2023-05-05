These Xiaomi and Poco phones will get MIUI 14 in Q2 2023

TL;DR Xiaomi and Poco have posted MIUI 14 roadmaps for Q2 2023.

Notable devices getting MIUI 14 include flagship phones from 2020 and two tablets.

Xiaomi’s latest Android skin is MIUI 14, and it’s not the biggest MIUI upgrade we’ve ever seen. Still, it brings features like system optimizations, additional widgets, and more.

Now, Xiaomi has posted a list of Xiaomi and Redmi devices that will receive the new MIUI version in Q2 2023, coming a few months after its Q1 MIUI 14 roadmap. Check out the image below for the full list.

The Poco sub-brand posted its Q2 2023 roadmap as well, with notable devices including the Poco F2 Pro, Poco F3, Poco F4, and more. You can view the list below.

We’re glad to see some older phones on either list, such as 2020’s Redmi 9T and Note 9 family, as well as 2020’s Poco M3 and Poco F2 Pro. But those expecting even older devices like the Redmi K20 series or Mi 9 range might be disappointed.

Either way, it’s worth noting that Xiaomi occasionally delivers a MIUI update without updating the underlying Android version. We’re not sure if this will be the case for any of the aforementioned devices.

