Xiaomi Pad 6 series announced: A more powerful, faster charging tablet

TL;DR Xiaomi has launched the Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro tablets in China.

The Pro model in particular brings horsepower and charging upgrades.

The series has a sub-$300 price tag in China, but there’s no word on a wider release.

Xiaomi has offered its Pad tablets for years now, being among the best Android tablets on the market. Now, the company has announced the Xiaomi Pad 6 series in China, marking the latest entry in its long-running series.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro share an 11-inch 144Hz LCD screen (2,880 x 1,800) and the same fundamental design. But that’s about where the similarities end.

Xiaomi’s Pro model is clearly the star of the show here though, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, 67W wired charging for the 8,600mAh battery, and a 20MP selfie camera. The Pro variant also packs a quad-speaker system, but it’s unclear if this setup is available on the standard model.

In any event, the standard Xiaomi Pad 6 brings a Snapdragon 870 SoC, 33W charging for the 8,840mAh battery, and an 8MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi Pad 6 series pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Pad 6 starts at an early bird price of 1,899 yuan (~$276) for the base 6GB/128GB model, with a regular price of 1,999 yuan (~$291). Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro will set you back an early bird price of 2,399 yuan (~$349) for the base 8GB/128GB variant, with a regular price of 2,499 yuan (~$363).

There’s no word on global availability just yet, but the well-received Xiaomi Pad 5 indeed launched outside China. So we’re optimistic that the Pad 6 range will see a wider release.

