Xiaomi plans to cut down on bloatware, but won't make it easier to disable ads

Many Xiaomi phones offer great value for money, but some devices offer ads in the user interface. You can disable ads on Xiaomi phones , but this requires multiple steps. A recent leak suggested the company was working on a single toggle to disable system ads , but the Chinese brand has now poured cold water on this claim.

Android Authority asked Xiaomi about the leaked toggle for system ads and here’s what it told us:

We are re-optimizing our business strategy in this regard to improve the user experience through reducing pre-installed apps and content display entry pages. Users should be able to see these results quite soon in our upcoming flagships. However, our philosophy is to make changes that are easily accessible and beneficial to all of our users, so we aren’t currently planning to add a toggle that realistically, only a small amount of users would discover and use.

Surely a single toggle for system-wide ads would be more accessible and beneficial than the current approach. Users currently need to disable the MSA app, which is buried deep in the settings menu. This doesn’t disable ads in system apps, though, so you’ll need to visit the settings menu in each app (e.g. File Manager, Music, Downloads) to disable them. We’ve posed these thoughts to Xiaomi and will update the article if/when the company gets back to us.