From satellite support to water resistance, this new foldable could be a huge upgrade

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 specs and features may have leaked online today.

The specs point to a flagship-tier foldable phone with a few nifty features.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold series of foldable phones has long been restricted to China, but a leaker recently claimed that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 could be a global release. Now, a long-time leaker has posted a variety of specs for the new foldable.

Digital Chat Station posted specs for a foldable phone on Weibo. The leaker didn’t specifically say this was the Mix Fold 4, but they typically use the tilde symbol (“~”) at the end of a post to signify that they’re talking about a Xiaomi product. So it seems like a no-brainer that these are Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 specs.

The tipster asserts that the foldable phone has a strengthened design, an improved hinge, and what could be a flatter folding screen (ostensibly with a less visible crease). But the details don’t end here.

Digital Chat Station adds that the device is being tested with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage (there will presumably be smaller storage variants), a 5,000mAh battery or greater, 100W wired charging, and wireless charging support.

The leaker also claims that the foldable phone has a 50MP main camera with a fixed, wide aperture, and a new periscope camera. We’re glad to see a new periscope camera, hopefully replacing the Mix Fold 3‘s 5x 10MP sensor with a higher resolution shooter for improved long-range zoom.

Interestingly, it’s believed that this phone will pack two-way satellite communication capabilities and water resistance. We’re guessing that the former is restricted to the Chinese market only. After all, there are few globally available Android phones with even one-way satellite communication. Nevertheless, water resistance would be a great addition, joining foldable phones from the likes of HUAWEI, Samsung, and Google.

Comments