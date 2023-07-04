The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is joining a packed foldable launch calendar

Xiaomi

TL;DR Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mix Fold 3 is coming.

A company executive revealed that the device will launch next month.

The exec hinted at a foldable that was thinner and lighter than the Mix Fold 2.

We’ve been expecting the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 for a while now, and we’ve heard a few rumors about the device already. Now, Xiaomi has officially confirmed the existence of the foldable phone and given us a launch window.

Redmi general manager Lu Weibing confirmed on Weibo that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 was coming, adding that its next generation of foldables was thinner and stronger. The executive attributed these improvements to a new manufacturing system.

Lu also confirmed to a follower that the Mix Fold 3 would debut in August. We’re guessing this is the Chinese release rather than a global release. But if the firm’s previous Mix Fold phones are anything to go by, then we shouldn’t expect a global launch at all.

Either way, one recent Xiaomi leak points to a foldable phone with a Flex Mode. This would be a major upgrade for the Mix Fold series, which has lacked a free-stop hinge and Flex Mode until now. A prominent Weibo tipster has also suggested that an upcoming Xiaomi foldable phone will pack a 4,800mAh battery, 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

The Mix Fold 3 will enter an increasingly competitive foldable phone segment in this quarter, as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will be revealed this month. Other foldable phones set to launch in this quarter include the HONOR Magic V2 and OnePlus foldable. Toss in other foldable phones like the Google Pixel Fold, OPPO Find N2, vivo X Fold 2, and HUAWEI Mate X3, and there’s no shortage of competitors.

