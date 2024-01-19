Xiaomi's flip foldable is getting closer to launch with a surprise feature

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi Mix Flip was spotted again on a Chinese certification website.

The listing suggests the phone will be equipped with satellite connectivity.

The Mix Flip is expected to launch in the first half of this year.

Xiaomi hasn’t launched a flip phone yet to compete with the likes of the Galaxy Z Flip, OPPO Find N2 Flip, and the Motorola Razr. It’s stuck to the more common inward folding design for its Mix Fold range, the latest of which is the Mix Fold 3. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to finally flip the switch on a clamshell foldable phone.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip has once again made an appearance on a certification website. Spotted by MySmartPrice, the MIIT (China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) listing also reveals a new detail about the upcoming phone. Apparently, it supports satellite communication, a first for any flip-style foldable phone.

No other specifications are mentioned in the latest listing. However, previous leaks suggest Xiaomi could ship the Mix Flip with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

There’s not much else we know about the phone, but it’s expected to launch in the first half of this year.

Comments