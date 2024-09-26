Xiaomi's Galaxy Z Flip 6 rival is now available in global markets

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has just launched the Mix Flip foldable in global markets.

The launch comes after a Chinese release earlier this year and a limited European release last month.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip will set you back ~$1,447.

Xiaomi launched the Mix Flip in China earlier this year, and it’s the company’s first clamshell foldable phone. The company offered a limited release in the likes of Bulgaria last month, but it’s now fully launched the device in global markets.

The Mix Flip has a 6.86-inch folding OLED screen (2,912 x 1,224, 120Hz LTPO, ultra-thin glass), while the cover screen is a 4.01-inch panel (1,392 x 1,208, 120Hz). Both displays offer 3,000 nits of peak brightness and 1,600 nits in high brightness mode. Xiaomi adds that the cover display supports keyboard typing and 200 popular apps (including YouTube and Google Maps).

Pop the hood and you’ll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a 4,780mAh battery that’s larger than some conventional phones. The battery is also rated for 1,600 charging cycles before it reaches 80% capacity. The flip phone delivers 67W wired charging, although you’ll have to make do without wireless charging support. Another notable omission is an IP rating, which is a downer when rival handsets like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Motorola Razr Plus 2024 offer full-fledged water resistance.

The Mix Flip has a Leica-branded rear camera system much like other Xiaomi flagships. Expect a 50MP main camera (one-micron pixel size, 1/1.55-inch sensor size) and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens. The telephoto shooter also offers a minimum focusing distance of nine centimeters, enabling close-up snaps. A 32MP camera is on hand for video calls.

Xiaomi Mix Flip pricing

The Xiaomi Mix Flip starts at €1,299 (~$1,447) for the base 12GB/512GB variant. Expect to find it in black and purple color schemes. By contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 costs €1,199 (~$1,336) for the base 12GB/256GB model.

Xiaomi’s phone has a much bigger battery, faster wired charging, and better camera zoom on paper. The Z Flip 6 ticks a few boxes that the Mix Flip skips, though, such as an IP rating and wireless charging. Samsung’s phone also brings an ultrawide camera and a longer update policy.

