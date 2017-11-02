In a press event in New Delhi today, Xiaomi introduced a new Redmi Y series of smartphones with a focus on the front camera setup. The Redmi Y1 packs in 16-megapixel front camera paired with an LED Selfie-light. According to the company, the high-resolution front camera paired with the LED Selﬁe-light simulates effects of natural lighting, and captures sharper and more vibrant self-portraits.

The Redmi Y1 runs MIUI 9 beta out of the box, and will get the stable update mid-November. MIUI 9 brings in faster app launches that makes use of optimized touch feedback, CPU acceleration, and optimized thread scheduling in the background. There’s also better notifications, split screen (like stock Android), icon animations, and smart photo editing. There are new features like App Vault and Stickers with improvements to Mi Video, Mi Drop, and Mi Calendar.

The company claims that the latest iteration of MIUI is as fast as stock Android. MIUI, despite its popularity, has often been criticized in the past for being a heavy UI layer that affects overall performance – especially on budget smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat with MIUI 9 beta

Display: 5.5-inch (13.9 cms) HD (1280 x 720) | Corning Gorilla Glass

Processor: 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core 64-bit | Adreno 505 GPU

RAM: 3/4 GB

Internal Storage: 32/64 GB; expandable up to 128 GB with microSD card

Front Camera: 16 MP with LED Selﬁe-light | f/2.0 aperture | 76.4-degrees wide-angle lens

Rear Camera: 13 MP | PDAF

Battery: 3,080 mAh

Dimensions: 153 x 76.2 x 7.7 mm

Weight: 153 g

The Redmi Y1 comes in two memory variants – 3 GB + 32 GB and 4 GB + 64 GB. The lower variant is priced at ₹8,999 ($140), and is available in two color variants – Gold and Dark Gray. The higher spec’d variant will be available for ₹10,999 ($170).

The company also announced another device, Redmi Y1 Lite priced at ₹6,999 ($115).

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite Specifications

Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat with MIUI 9 beta

Display: 5.5-inch (13.9 cms) HD (1280 x 720) | Corning Gorilla Glass

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core 64-bit

RAM: 2 GB

Internal Storage: 16 GB; expandable up to 128 GB with microSD card

Rear Camera: 13 MP | PDAF

Battery: 3,080 mAh

Weight: 150 g

Both the products are Amazon exclusive, and the first sale happens on November 8 at 12 noon. Subsequently, the devices will be available at Xiaomi’s offline stores and partners. What do you think of this new chapter in Xiaomi’s best-selling Redmi series? Tell us in the comments.