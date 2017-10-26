Xiaomi has announced that it will launch a brand new product series in India next month. The news arrives in a teaser invite we received earlier today via email, with the new lineup set to be unveiled on November 2.

We’ve included the invite below, and it offers at least one hint about what we’re going to see at the product reveal: that looks like Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 software logo placed front and center on the invite, which may indicate that the new products will launch with the latest version of the UI (its stable release is expected in November).

Meanwhile, Redmi India has posted a tweet revealing a bit more about the upcoming series, suggesting that it’s going to place particular focus on selfies.

Your best self is within you! Coming your way is a brand new series on November 2! RT if you’re ready to see your best self #YourBestSelfie pic.twitter.com/Jkkyp7Yl64 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) October 26, 2017

India is one of Xiaomi’s main markets outside of China and the company has launched several handsets only recently in the region, the Mi A1 Android One phone and the bezel-less Mi Mix 2 among them. The company doesn’t have any other recent Chinese phones waiting to be rolled out in India, so it does seem like whatever is coming is going to be an all-new series rather than just new to that region.

Are you excited about the prospects of a new Xiaomi series in India? Let us know in the comments.