Xiaomi reveals global HyperOS roadmap: All the supported devices

TL;DR Xiaomi and POCO have revealed the first phones to get HyperOS in global markets.

You might have to wait a while if you’ve got last year’s Xiaomi or POCO handsets.

Xiaomi revealed its HyperOS skin back in October, and it’s effectively an evolution of the firm’s MIUI 14 Android overlay. The skin has been available in China for some time now, but the company has finally revealed global release details.

Xiaomi confirmed on its MIUI account on X that HyperOS would be coming to a selection of Xiaomi and Redmi devices in Q1 2024. Check out the list below.

HyperOS rollout in Q1 2024 Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro

Redmi Note 12/12S

Xiaomi Pad 6 What about POCO phones, though? Well, the POCO Global account on X confirmed that the POCO F5 would be the first POCO handset to get HyperOS. The post seems to suggest that the release is imminent, but it didn’t actually dish out a specific launch window. POCO also added that release info for other devices would be communicated at a later, yet-to-be-determined date.

Either way, it looks like owners of older Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO phones will have to wait a while to get HyperOS on their handsets. Hopefully, these owners aren’t still waiting for this version of HyperOS by the time the next version of Android is released.

We’ve contacted Xiaomi to ask about release timing and will update the article if/when the company gets back to us. Nevertheless, you might want to hold off on upgrading for now if you enjoy tinkering with custom ROMs and other under-the-hood tweaks.

