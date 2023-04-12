Some Xiaomi phones now have 3 (!) pre-installed web browsers

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi is reportedly offering the Opera Browser as a new pre-installed app in some markets.

That means some Xiaomi phones will have three pre-installed web browsers.

Xiaomi is no stranger to offering pre-installed apps on its phones, such as first-party or third-party apps. However, it looks like the company is stepping things up in a major way.

MIUI Polska writer and code sleuth Kacper Skrzypek noted on Twitter that some versions of MIUI are now shipping with the Opera Browser as a pre-installed app. This claim was echoed by Xiaomi device owners on social media, reporting the addition of the venerable web browser.

More specifically, it’s believed that this change applies to the Indian version of MIUI as well as some versions of global ROMs. However, Skrzypek claims that the Opera app isn’t present in global ROMs for the likes of Europe, Russia, and Taiwan. He adds the app can be uninstalled in the affected global ROMs but not in the Indian version.

Would you pay extra to have no bloatware on your phone? 328 votes Yes, for sure 23 % No, I'm already paying for the phone 60 % Maybe, depending on the price 17 %

This doesn’t sound so bad at first glance until you realize that Xiaomi phones in some regions (e.g. Africa, Middle East, Latin America) now have three browsers on board as a result. Yes, Opera will be joining Google Chrome and the pre-installed Mi Browser app in some regions. We’re really not sure why people need three pre-installed web browsers on their phones in the first place. At least Xiaomi phones in India are back to two pre-installed browsers after the Mi Browser was banned in 2020.

We’re nevertheless a little disappointed that Xiaomi is stepping up its bloatware game rather than curtailing the number of pre-installed apps on its phones. The company is always keen to point out that it lets users uninstall a ton of bloatware. But you know what’s better? Not having them in the first place.

