Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks in hands-on image, massive camera bump and all

TL;DR A hands-on image of what appears to be the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has leaked.

The photo appears to line up with previously leaked renders.

Although the Xiaomi 15 series launched last year, we’re still waiting for the Ultra model’s debut. It’s expected that the launch will happen next month, but if you want a look at it now, it appears a new hands-on image has just leaked.

A leaker who goes by @That_Kartikey on X (formerly Twitter) has posted a photo of what’s said to be the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. In the image, we can see a textured black back panel with the Xiaomi logo in the left corner. You also can’t miss the massive camera island with four cameras sitting inside. Above those cameras is the LED flash and the Leica branding is off to the side.

For the most part, this hands-on image appears to mirror previously leaked renders. Those renders also showed the Ultra in a white colorway.

It’s rumored that the camera setup will feature a 200MP periscope zoom lens, 50MP main sensor, 50MP 2x telephoto shooter, and 50MP ultrawide. There are also rumors that we can expect a 120Hz LTPO micro quad-curved display that measures 6.7 inches. And it’s believed that the battery capacity will be upgraded to 6,000mAh.

Although these specs have leaked, there’s still plenty of information we’re still missing like the price. With the launch presumably not being far off, we should get the last pieces to the puzzle sooner than later.

