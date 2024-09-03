Next year's best smartphone camera has already leaked

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report reveals significant camera upgrades coming to the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

The phone will feature an upgraded Sony sensor for the primary camera, a new 4K Cinematic video mode, and upgraded slow-motion capabilities.

It is expected to include a new 200MP telephoto camera with the option for 10x lossless zoom through in-sensor technology.

Although the Xiaomi 14 Ultra never reached US shores, its European debut has cemented its reputation as one of the finest camera smartphones available. Xiaomi appears to be setting the stage for an even more impressive follow-up with the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra.

A new report from Smartprix sheds light on the possible camera upgrades we might see in the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The most exciting change seems to be an “upgraded” version of the Sony LYT-900 sensor. This upgraded sensor is expected to bring several improvements, particularly in low-light situations where the 14 Ultra’s camera was already a strong performer.

The report also mentions that the 15 Ultra could have a 4K Cinematic video mode, addressing a limitation of the 14 Ultra, which could only do cinematic video in 1080p. Slow-motion videos will also be getting a boost, thanks to Xiaomi’s new imaging chip and the improved image processing capabilities of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

The 15 Ultra’s camera app will reportedly have a new 10x zoom button. While the phone itself will stick with its dual zoom lens setup, including a ~3x and a ~5x, this improved zoom capability is likely to be achieved through a combination of a new 200MP telephoto sensor and in-sensor zoom technology, similar to what vivo does in its X100 series phones. Lastly, the report hints at the phone getting a new 50MP selfie camera.

Beyond the camera improvements, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is set to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor and feature a 2K quad-curved display. The device is also expected to boast a larger battery and a premium design with ceramic and faux leather finishes on the rear panel.

As usual with Xiaomi flagships, the 15 Ultra will likely launch first in China towards the end of 2024 or early 2025, with a global release later. While we don’t expect it to come to the US, the 15 Ultra’s impressive specs are definitely going to excite smartphone photography fans everywhere.

