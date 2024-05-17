The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is barely out, but we already have Xiaomi 15 Ultra leaks

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 14 Ultra back in February 2024, and it’s certainly one of the best camera phones on the market. Now it looks like we might have the first Xiaomi 15 Ultra rumors.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station claimed that an upcoming premium Xiaomi phone still has four rear cameras, including two telephoto cameras. This suggests that we’re talking about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, as its predecessor launched with a quad-rear camera setup (featuring two tele lenses). Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro offered triple-camera systems.

The leaker asserted that we can also expect better performance at 10x to 30x, suggesting image quality and other improvements at this range. However, they also noted in a follow-up comment that the Xiaomi device still offers a ~5x periscope camera. So those expecting a dedicated 10x periscope lens might be disappointed.

We’re interested to see how Xiaomi improves upon the Xiaomi 14 Ultra cameras, especially as colleague Rob Triggs felt it took “some of the best photos ever captured by a smartphone.” Meanwhile, colleague Aamir Siddiqui felt Xiaomi’s phone was a better camera phone than his Galaxy S24 Ultra.

However, Rob did lament aggressive image processing at longer zoom ranges while also criticizing the battery life and bloatware. Aamir also criticized the way the phone’s AI-assisted camera zoom handled people. So, we hope Xiaomi addresses these issues.

