Xiaomi 15 specs leak: An early Galaxy S25 rival?

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR The standard Xiaomi 15 could gain a flat screen, ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and more.

It also looks like the phone might not get a variable aperture as a previous leaker claimed.

The Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro could be the first Android phones with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, and it looks like we’ve now got more details about the vanilla model.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station claimed in a now-edited post that a Xiaomi 15 series device will be equipped with a 1.5K flat screen with a “smaller size,” a large 50MP main camera with a wide aperture, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The tipster added that the device would also feature wireless charging and a lighter design.

The mention of a 1.5K screen suggests that this is the standard Xiaomi 15, as Xiaomi’s Pro phones have long offered QHD+ screens instead. Meanwhile, the vanilla models have long offered either a 1.5K or FHD+ display.

Furthermore, the mention of a “large aperture main camera” suggests the Xiaomi 15 might not have a variable aperture, per an earlier leak. This wouldn’t be a surprise, as a variable aperture typically requires more space than a fixed aperture. And space will likely be at a premium for the device.

Xiaomi typically launches its new flagship phones in China first in October, with a global release following at MWC the next year. So you might have to wait a long time to get your hands on a global Xiaomi 15. Either way, this could be one of the better Galaxy S25 rivals when it eventually launches, so we’re keen to see what Xiaomi has up its sleeve.

