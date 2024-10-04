Here's your first glimpse at one of the earliest 2025 flagship phones

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has revealed the design and key features of the Xiaomi 15 Pro.

The phone is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, a 50MP triple-camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery.

It will reportedly offer up to 5 years of Android updates and support 90W wired charging.

As the dust settles on the major smartphone launches of 2024, the tech world is already turning its attention to the devices that will define 2025. Leading the pack is the Xiaomi 15 series, which is expected to be among the first major flagship releases of the year. A recent leak, courtesy of Smartprix, has given us an early glimpse into what could be in store for Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship phones.

The Xiaomi 15 series is expected to follow the brand’s typical strategy, offering multiple variants, including a high-end Ultra model and a standard Xiaomi 15. However, the report focuses on the Xiaomi 15 Pro.

Renders shared in the report suggest that Xiaomi will continue with a familiar design language, retaining much of the aesthetic seen in last year’s Xiaomi 14 Pro. However, the report mentions that Xiaomi has subtly adjusted the dimensions of the phone to accommodate a larger battery and display.

The device will reportedly be available in Black, White, and Silver, as we can see in the images above. For those seeking something extra, a special Titanium edition will also be part of the lineup, although we don’t get to see it yet. Design-wise, not much has changed except for the rear camera module, which has undergone a slight redesign in terms of the flash module placement.

On the display front, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is rumored to sport a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED panel sourced from TCL. This screen is expected to deliver impressive visuals, featuring a 2K resolution, a pixel density exceeding 500 ppi, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and storage configurations that go up to 1TB.

Photography remains a crucial focus for Xiaomi’s flagship line, and the 15 Pro should continue this trend. According to the report, the phone will come equipped with a triple-camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor from the Light Fusion 900 series, featuring a large f/1.4 aperture.

Alongside this will be a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a new 50MP Sony IMX858 5X telemacro camera. For selfies, the front camera will be a 32MP shooter. Xiaomi’s collaboration with Leica for camera tuning is expected to continue with the Xiaomi 15 series as well.

In a significant move, Xiaomi will reportedly be promising up to five years of Android updates for the 15 Pro, a step up from the four years of support offered with the Xiaomi 14 series. Other notable features include an in-display fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, and an IP68 rating.

The phone is also set to pack in some powerful battery tech. A 6,000mAh battery would be a first for a standard Android flagship, coupled with 90W wired charging, 80W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Users will also benefit from Xiaomi’s AI suite and the latest version of its software, HyperOS 2.0. The special Titanium edition will reportedly have an exclusive satellite connectivity feature.

The Xiaomi 15 series is anticipated to launch in China in October, with a broader international rollout expected in early 2025. Last year, the company decided to launch only the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra in global markets, so it remains to be seen whether the 15 Pro will receive a broader release.

The report doesn’t give us any details about the pricing, but it is likely to be in line with last year’s models. Unfortunately, for those in the US, an official release remains unlikely.

