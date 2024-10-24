The first Snapdragon 8 Elite flagships launch next week, and here's what they look like

TL;DR Xiaomi has officially shared that the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro will be announced on October 29, 2024, and has given us a good look at the devices with official renders.

The company confirmed at the Snapdragon Summit that these phones will debut the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The event will also showcase Hyper OS 2, though we’re not expecting a complete launch for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra just yet.

Xiaomi’s flagships are rather underrated. Several of its recent devices sport excellent camera performance worthy of earning them a recommendation as a top camera smartphone. The company is gearing up to launch the Xiaomi 15 and Hyper OS 2, with the launch event set for October 29 in China. At the Snapdragon Summit, Xiaomi noted that these would be the first devices to be launched with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

On its Weibo, Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the Xiaomi 15 series is launching in China on October 29, 7 p.m. (Beijing Time, which converts to 7 a.m. ET).

The teaser image only showcases two devices, and the teaser post also specifically mentions the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. Thus, we presume that the launch event will likely focus on these two devices but not the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, though that doesn’t rule out a teaser for the Ultra. The poster also highlights the Leica partnership, which is expected to be in place for the Xiaomi 15 series.

Xiaomi has also officially confirmed that Hyper OS 2 will be announced at the same event. The event will also showcase the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra electric hypercar.

Xiaomi has also shared official renders for the devices, along with some details. The Xiaomi 15 has been officially confirmed to come with a 6.36-inch flat display.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 15 Pro comes with a quad-curved display covered with Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 2. It features a ceramic lens camera deco design, weighs 213g, and is 8.35mm thin.

The company has also confirmed that the entire Xiaomi 15 series comes equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Leaks suggest the Xiaomi 15 series would once again sport a triple 50MP camera setup with Leica optics. Other highlights include big batteries, fast charging, and IP68 ratings. We’ll learn more once the devices are launched next week.

If you’re wondering about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, leaker Yogesh Brar suggests it could launch in January, with a global launch expected at MWC 2025.

