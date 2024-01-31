The good news is that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra could pack plenty of tech

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Xiaomi 14 Ultra might see a price increase, according to an established leaker.

This is apparently due to a variety of new technologies and features in the phone, increasing the bill of materials.

Xiaomi’s Ultra handsets are frequently among the best Android phones you can find, bringing impressive camera hardware and cutting-edge technology in other areas. We’ve already heard some Xiaomi 14 Ultra rumors, and a reliable leaker has even more to share.

Tipster Digital Chat Station claimed on Weibo that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be a “completely redesigned product” compared to the previous model. The leaker says the phone will offer satellite communication technology, although we’re guessing this might be restricted to China for now.

Interestingly, Digital Chat Station adds that the phone will feature self-developed technologies in areas such as communications, the battery, and materials. The leaker didn’t reveal more details, but Xiaomi phones have previously offered technologies like an image signal processor and a battery management chip. So it stands to reason we could see more in-house components along these same lines.

All of these additions could come at a steeper price, though. The leaker asserts that Xiaomi’s bill of materials (BOM) for the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has increased by 700 yuan (~$99). They suggest that the price will “definitely increase” as a result. A price increase across the board could be particularly galling for European customers, with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra launching at an already pricey €1,499 (~$1,626).

This isn’t the only recent Xiaomi 14 Ultra tidbit to emerge in the last few days, as the phone’s camera grip was recently certified according to MySmartPrice, complete with an integrated battery. Furthermore, a Xiaomi executive recently revealed on Weibo that he’d be switching to a phone with “very, very, very strong imaging capabilities” in the near future. So it sounds like the phone might arrive much earlier than expected.

