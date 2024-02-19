Xiaomi 14 Ultra camera specs announced: Beating the Galaxy S24 Ultra?

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has posted renders of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra online.

The company also revealed details regarding the phone’s telephoto cameras.

The phone will launch globally on February 25 and in China on February 22.

Xiaomi has teased the arrival of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in recent weeks, and we’re expecting the phone to debut globally at its MWC 2024 event. Now, the company has dished out our first official look at the phone while also confirming a few more details.

Company co-founder and CEO Lei Jun posted renders of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra on social media, and it largely lines up with previously leaked images. Check the renders out below.

The images show a phone available in black or white/silver color options. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra also appears to have a pleather back instead of a glass rear cover. Other design-related features include a metallic frame and an Oreo-style camera housing containing four cameras (including a periscope camera).

The phone was rumored to pack a flat screen instead of a curved display, but Xiaomi says on Weibo that it packs a “slightly” curved screen. However, an accompanying image (seen above) suggests that this seems more like a 2.5D screen than anything else.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra camera specs revealed Xiaomi also shed more light on the camera system via its Weibo account. Starting with the main camera, you can expect a 50MP LYT-900 main camera (one-inch). The company says this packs a variable aperture able to open as wide as f/1.63.

Additionally, the company revealed that the phone will pack a 3.2x 50MP camera and a 5x 50MP periscope camera. These cameras both use an IMX858 sensor and have wide apertures for telephoto cameras, namely f/1.8 and f/2.6 apertures, respectively.

The periscope camera’s aperture, in particular, is an improvement over the f/3.0 aperture seen in last year’s Ultra phone. It’s also wider than the S24 Ultra‘s 5x camera (f/3.4). So we’re expecting improved low-light image quality at 5x compared to the Samsung phone.

Xiaomi confirmed that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will indeed debut globally on February 25 in Barcelona. However, the company also revealed on Weibo that the Chinese launch will take place on February 22. Either way, the wait is almost over for Xiaomi fans and people looking for a great camera phone.

