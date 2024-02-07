The Xiaomi 14 series will launch globally soon, but is the 14 Ultra coming too?

TL;DR Xiaomi has revealed that the Xiaomi 14 series global launch will take place on February 25.

The event poster seemingly suggests that an Ultra device could be on the way too.

Xiaomi was the first company to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone when it launched the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro in China back in November. We’ve been waiting for a global launch, and now the brand has confirmed a reveal date.

Xiaomi announced on X that it would hold its Xiaomi 14 series global launch event on February 25, 2024. This would be the day before Mobile World Congress (MWC) opens in Barcelona, in line with the Xiaomi 13 series global event last year.

Is the Xiaomi 14 Ultra coming? What’s particularly interesting is the event poster (seen at the top of the page), which seems to depict circular camera elements. For what it’s worth, the Xiaomi 14 range offers a rectangular camera housing while recent Xiaomi Ultra phones have offered a circular camera housing.

Lending credence to an imminent Ultra release is Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun confirming the Xiaomi 14 Ultra’s existence earlier this month, while Xiaomi general manager Lu Weibing also referenced the Xiaomi Ultra series in general.

Xiaomi’s Ultra phones haven’t always launched globally, though. So it’s entirely possible that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be a China-only affair. Nevertheless, you might want to bookmark this event if you’re looking for a great camera phone.

