It's official: The Leica-branded Xiaomi 13T series launches this month

The company added that these phones are “co-engineered with Leica.”

We’ve known for a while now that the Xiaomi 13T series was on the way. Now, Xiaomi has made it official by confirming a launch date for the new Android phones.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed on X that the Xiaomi 13T series would launch on September 26 in Berlin. The executive also noted that the phones were “co-engineered with Leica,” so expect the camera company’s branding and associated features here (e.g. color profiles).

The Xiaomi CEO didn’t dish out any more details about the phones just yet, but we already have a good idea of what to expect thanks to a slew of Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro leaks.

Xiaomi 13T series specs The two phones are said to share features like a 5,000mAh battery, 144Hz OLED screen, and an IP68 rating. But the Pro model will unsurprisingly be the superior offering on paper.

It’s believed that the Xiaomi 13T Pro is a tweaked version of the China-only Redmi K60 Extreme Edition. The phone is tipped to arrive with the Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset, 120W wired charging, and up to 1TB of storage.

Meanwhile, the standard Xiaomi 13T is said to be equipped with a Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset, 67W charging speeds, and up to 256GB of storage.

Either way, the standard model in particular would be a good rival to phones like the Google Pixel 7 if the leaked €649 price turns out to be true.

