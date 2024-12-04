Save over $100 on this XGIMI Elfin Flip portable projector deal

Are you looking for a portable projector to upgrade your winter movie nights? XGIMI is one of the most notable brands in this market, and one of its newest models went on a nice sale this Black Friday and Cyber Monday season. While those shopping holidays are over, you can still get the XGIMI Elfin Flip at a $100.99 discount, given you have Amazon Prime. If so, the price is slashed to $299. Get the XGIMI Elfin Flip portable projector for just $299

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. That said, we know many of you already pay for a Prime subscription. If you don’t you can always look at Amazon Prime plans here. It might be worth paying $14.99 for a month to save over $100 on this, and new members can get a 20-day free trial. You can cancel whenever, if you no longer need it afterwards.

The XGIMI Elfin Flip is looking like quite the treat. This portable projector is the size of an average book, measuring 326 x 290 x 98mm when flipped shut. When flipped open, the frame becomes a stand you can use on any flat surface, which is handy when using this projector on the go. It is very nicely designed and very portable.

The Elfin Flip can project a huge image of up to 150 inches, far surpassing the size of any reasonably priced TV. It has a Full HD 1,920 x 1,080p video resolution, features a 400-lumen brightness, and has two integrated 3W speakers. You get the whole package with this one!

While it has an HDMI input and a USB port for local playback, you don’t really need them. The projector comes with XGIMI OS, which gives you access to popular apps like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and XGIMI TV. And it comes with a really nice remote, so you won’t even have to get up to operate your projector!

If we had to complain about something, it’s that we wish it had a built-in battery. This portable projector needs to be plugged in. Otherwise, it is looking like an amazing option. Other features include support for Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Audio, autofocus, auto keystone correction, and automatic obstacle avoidance.

This is a great projector, and it’s a bit soon to see such good sales on it. You might want to take advantage of this deal while you can. Go get it!

You might like

Comments