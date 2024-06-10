Xbox Series X goes all-digital with new discless model, also introduces a few other minor vairants

Microsoft

TL;DR Microsoft has refreshed its Xbox Series S and X lineup with a few new minor variants.

There’s a new color for the Series X, new storage variants for both the Series X and Series S, and a discless model.

These will launch during the holiday 2024 season, though you’ll likely be able to place a pre-order in the next few months.

While many gamers await the much anticipated PlayStation 5 Pro, Microsoft has introduced a few new options of its own. There isn’t a new Xbox Pro model or anything just yet, but for the first time, we are getting an all-digital Xbox Series X.

The new all-digital version, available in Robot White, offers 1TB of storage and all the speed and performance of the standard Xbox Series X. The new model looks very similar to the regular hardware; the only major difference is the absence of a disc drive. This model will retail for $449.99, which represents a $50 savings over the disc drive version.

One could argue that the disc drive is worth the extra $50, as it allows access to used video games, but this really depends on the user. That said, digital games will always be at full retail price unless the game is on sale.

If you prefer to buy an Xbox Series X with a disc drive, you now also have the option of a special edition 2TB model in Galaxy Black. This new color is more than just your standard black, as it includes a pattern of silver, gray, and green bits designed to evoke the feel of a star-filled sky. This model will cost you a bit more, retailing for $599.99. Keep in mind that this model will only be available for a short time and in a relatively small supply.

With all these changes, you might think Microsoft is gearing up to replace the Xbox Series S now that it offers a digital upgrade, but that’s apparently not the case, as Microsoft also unveiled a new Xbox Series S model over the weekend. It comes with 1TB of storage and is available in the new Robot White color. This model joins the existing black 1TB version and is priced at $349.99.

Microsoft announced that all three models will arrive this holiday season, with more details on pre-orders to follow in the coming months.

