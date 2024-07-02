Xbox Live is down, it's not just you

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Thousands of players are reporting that they cannot connect to Xbox Live.

Users are being greeted by an “0x87DD0033” error message.

Most of the services are back online, but there’s still an issue with accounts and profiles.

If you’re having trouble with Xbox Live today, know that you’re far from alone. A large number of reports have been flooding in claiming that the service is down.

According to Downdetector, more than 37,000 Xbox players sent in reports that Xbox Live was experiencing an outage. It seems that the issue started at around 2:00 PM ET and reached its height at about 2:40 PM ET.

When attempting to log in, players were being greeted by an “0x87DD0033” error message. That message said “We can’t sign you in. Try again in a few minutes or check the service status in Xbox assist.” A major outage has been confirmed on the Xbox status page. At the time of writing, accounts and profiles are still down, but every other service is in the green.

Right now, the status says that Xbox is working on the issue. So you may still run into problems when trying to sign on. Additionally, Xbox says you “may be disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems.” It also adds that, “Features that require sign-in like most games, apps and social activity won’t be available.”

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments