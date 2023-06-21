Microsoft to raise Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X prices

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft plans to raise the price of the Xbox Series X in select regions.

Xbox Game Pass will also get a little more expensive.

New members will see the price hike for Game Pass on July 6.

Monthly recurring subscribers won’t see the change until August 13.

Back in October, head of Xbox Phil Spencer warned that we could see price hikes for Xbox products in 2023. Unfortunately, it looks like that day is almost here as Microsoft plans to raise prices soon.

As reported by The Verge, Microsoft will be raising the price of the Xbox Series X on August 1. If you live in the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, or Colombia, the console will stay the same price. However, the cost will be bumped up everywhere else.

Now the system will sell for £479.99 in the UK and €549.99 across Europe. Canadians can expect the price to go up to $649.99 CAD, while it will be $799.99 AUD in Australia.

While the US was spared from a console price increase, it wasn’t spared from a Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate price bump. Currently, GamePass for Console and GamePass Ultimate cost $9.99 and $14.99 per month, respectively. GamePass for console will see a $1 increase to $10.99 (€10.99/£8.99), while GamePass Ultimate will be $2 more expensive at $16.99 (€14.99/£12.99). GamePass for PC is reportedly staying at the same price.

For new subscribers, the price increase is scheduled to start on July 6. However, if you’re a recurring monthly subscriber, you’ll have a little more time as the change won’t happen until August 13. If you live in Germany, the effective date is September. But if you’re a yearly subscriber, you won’t be charged more until next year when it’s time to renew.

The GamePass price hike will come to most regions. It appears the only exceptions will be Norway, Chile, Denmark, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia. If you want to avoid the price hike for as long as possible, it may be in your best interest to get a yearly subscription before time is up.

