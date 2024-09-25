Microsoft is unifying its Xbox apps by integrating Game Pass

TL;DR Microsoft’s updated Xbox app will integrate Game Pass features to unify the two apps.

The updated app will first be rolling out this week to Xbox beta members on iOS and Android.

As part of the change, the standalone Game Pass app will be phased out from November.

An important aspect of driving engagement on any platform is simplicity and ease of use. Microsoft appears to have recognized that when it comes to its Xbox mobile gaming experience, acknowledging that having separate Xbox and Game Pass apps only confuses things. As of this week, the tech giant is updating the Xbox app to include Game Pass features, making it a one-stop hub for gamers.

Microsoft announces the change on Xbox’s official news platform, Xbox Wire. This update will roll out first to Xbox beta members on iOS and Android, with broader availability following soon after. As a result, the Xbox Game Pass app will no longer be available for new downloads starting in November.

The new integration will allow users to browse the entire Game Pass catalog, manage their memberships, and even claim Perks if they’re Game Pass Ultimate members. The app will maintain its existing functionalities, such as party chat, remote game installation, and social sharing, ensuring minimal disruption to gamers.

The update is part of a broader set of changes.

However, Xbox Cloud Gaming will continue to be accessible only via web browsers on mobile devices, as the integration doesn’t include in-app streaming capabilities for mobile users.

This update is part of a broader set of changes that Microsoft is implementing across its platforms. For PC users, the new Game Bar Compact Mode is now available, optimized for smaller screens and allowing easy access to recently played games, game launchers, and widgets. Additionally, the Xbox app on PC has enhanced game management options, enabling users to view and install all add-ons during game installation and manage game content in one place.

For Xbox console users, a new feature allows pre-downloading of game updates, letting players start games immediately when updates go live. A revamped wish list system now also provides notifications when games are released, added to Game Pass, or available during Free Play Days.

