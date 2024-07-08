Microsoft's Xbox TV app launches on Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft has launched the Xbox TV app on select Fire TV Sticks today.

Users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will now be able to stream titles on compatible devices.

Microsoft has been working to launch its Xbox TV app on more devices after scrapping plans to launch a dedicated cloud gaming console.

Microsoft has officially rolled out its Xbox TV app, which provides access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, to Amazon Fire TV Sticks today. The app will give Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers a new way to stream titles on compatible Fire TV devices. Although Xbox Cloud Gaming has only been available for a few years now, it has quickly become a popular choice among gamers.

According to The Verge, the Xbox app has currently been launched for select Fire TV Sticks, like the Fire TV 4K Max (2023) and the Fire TV Stick 4K (2023). Although you can only stream titles that are available as part of Game Pass at present, Microsoft is working to allow users access to the entire Xbox library. This is expected to happen in the next few months, but it will likely still exclude access to titles from publishers that aren’t part of Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Since its plans to launch a dedicated cloud gaming console were axed, Microsoft has been trying to launch its Xbox TV app on more devices. The app is already available on mobile devices, Xbox consoles, and Samsung monitors and TVs.

To access Xbox titles on your Fire TV device, you’ll need a compatible Fire TV Stick, a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller. The Xbox app for Fire TV can be downloaded from the Amazon Appstore, after which you can start streaming titles.

This is a pretty significant move on Microsoft’s part and great news for Xbox gamers, given that it has significantly reduced the cost of entry for experiencing high-quality gaming.

