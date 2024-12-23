Your X subscription just went up...by a lot!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR X Premium Plus subscription costs in the US are rising from $16 to $22 per month, with the annual plan jumping from $168 to $229.

X cites new ad-free browsing and enhanced features as reasons for the price increase.

The company says the new subscription plans also contribute directly to the platform’s creator program, which rewards users for quality content and engagement.

X (formerly Twiter) is raising subscription prices in the US by almost 40%! An X Premium Plus subscription will now cost $22 per month, up from the previous price of $16 per month. The annual Premium Plus X subscription is also going up from $168 to $229.

The Elon Musk-run platform justifies the price hike with three points. The first highlights how an X Premium Plus subscription is now completely ad-free for an uninterrupted browsing experience. “This significant enhancement is reflected in the new pricing,” the company writes in an update about its new pricing.

In its second reason for the price hike, the platform notes that X Premium Plus subscribers will also now get access to more features such as priority support from @Premium, access to Radar — a search tool that lets users monitor keywords and visualize trends, and higher limits on Grok AI models.

In the third and last point, X reminds subscribers that their money now directly fuels the platform’s creator program, which rewards people for quality content and engagement.

“Your Premium Plus subscription fee contributes to this new, more equitable system where creator earnings are tied to the overall value they bring to X, not impressions of ads,” the company writes.

New Premium Plus subscribers will start paying the new prices immediately while existing subscribers will need to pay the revised rates starting January 20, 2025, or their next billing cycle, if it falls after that date.

