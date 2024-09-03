You can now watch X videos on the big screen, but it's not what you think it is

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR X has introduced a new smart TV app dedicated to watching videos posted on the platform.

The application is available on the Google Play Store, Amazon App Store, and LG’s app store, but not Apple’s.

Once signed in, users can watch live and pre-recorded videos from their favorite creators.

On today’s episode of What Should I Be When I Grow Up, X (formerly our beloved Twitter) wants to become a YouTube rival. While the unhinged platform plans to eventually replace your Venmo, LinkedIn, Google Meet, and WhatsApp, its short-term plans revolve around video content. So, naturally, the company has launched a native app for smart TVs, allowing families to bond over X videos more easily.

According to Digital Trends, X TV is currently available on Google’s Play Store, the Amazon App Store, and LG’s app store. Notably, Apple’s App Store for tvOS still shows the legacy Twitter app, so the two interested Apple TV users will have to wait for a future update.

Based on the Google Play Store listing, the new TV app will let users conveniently browse through and watch videos posted on X. This includes live events and news in addition to pre-recorded content. While the service is free, you’ll still need to sign in with your account to access it.

Prior to the launch of the X TV app, users were limited to casting videos from the iOS or Android app to watch on the big screen. By offering a native application, TV users can now browse through the endless catalog of, ahem, high-quality content more conveniently and without being tethered to their smartphones.

Will X release a Tinder clone next to help singles find their long-lost soulmates? Stay tuned.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments