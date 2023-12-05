Withings launches a sleek, luxury version of its hybrid smartwatch

Withings

TL;DR Withings has just announced a luxury hybrid smartwatch called the ScanWatch Nova.

The ScanWatch Nova comes with a variety of health-focused features.

The ScanWatch Nova is available starting today for $599.95.

It was only a few months ago that health device maker Withings launched the ScanWatch 2. Off the heels of that launch, the company is now announcing the arrival of a luxury hybrid smartwatch called the ScanWatch Nova.

Withings’s new hybrid smartwatch packs in a variety of health-focused monitoring features, such as an ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and body temperature monitoring. In terms of fitness, this device can reportedly recognize over 40 activities ranging from swimming to cycling and more while tracking steps, calories, elevation, and workout routes. It also offers sleep tracking, delivering statistics on a user’s sleep phases, depth, duration, and interruptions while also providing an overall Sleep Quality Score.

As far as the battery life is concerned, you can expect the hybrid smartwatch to last you for about 30 days. Withings claims this battery can fully recharge in under two hours, so you won’t be spending too much time next to an outlet.

What makes the ScanWatch Nova a luxury device is the build quality. It features a ceramic and stainless-steel rotating bezel coupled with a polished stainless-steel body that offers 10 ATM of water resistance. There are also Luminova hollow watch hands, an OLED high-resolution grayscale screen, and a sunray dial.

The ScanWatch Nova () is available to order on Withings.com in black, green, and blue starting today for $599.95. On February 1, 2024, however, the watch will also be available at select retail stores.

