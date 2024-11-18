Trim the bloat off Windows 11 with this tool to remove unwanted apps

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR NTDev has updated Tiny11core maker to work with Windows 11 24H2.

The tool can be used to cut out unwanted apps and services from Windows 11.

Windows 11 24H2 is Microsoft’s most recent update to the PC OS. It offers a number of improvements to existing features and introduces new ones like Windows Recall and Live Captions. While there’s nothing wrong with 24H2, it does continue to carry the bloat Windows 11 is known for. If you want a leaner version of Windows 11 that takes up less space, you can now trim off the fat with Tiny11core maker.

Microsoft likes to fit a lot of apps and services into its OS. What it doesn’t like, however, is you trying to get rid of them, even if you have no use for them. There are third-party tools you can use to scrap this bloatware, and Tiny 11 is one of these tools.

For those unfamiliar with Tiny 11, it’s an unofficial tool that allows you to pick what apps and services you want to keep from Windows 11 and get rid of the rest. In a social post, Tiny 11’s creator NTDev announced that the tool has been updated to work on 24H2. So if you’re tired of Windows 11 weighing down your computer, you can now do something about it.

Better late than never! Tiny11core maker has been updated to finally support 24H2. Apologies for the delay and thank you for sticking around supporting the project.

Let me know how it goes! — NTDEV (@NTDEV_) November 17, 2024

Depending on how much you want to cut out of your Windows 11 experience, it’s possible to reduce the OS to more than half its size. Just for reference, the original Windows 11 ISO weighs a little over 5GB.

