Windows 11 gets updated with new Copilot features, Generative Erase, and more

Features announced for this update are available through system and app updates.

Key highlights include new Copilot functionality, Generative Erase, improved window snapping, and more.

Windows 12 is still quite some time away, as Microsoft continues to bless Windows 11 with feature updates. Microsoft has announced what is being called the “Moment 5” optional update with improvements to Copilot, Generative Erase in the Photos app, Silence removal in Clipchamp, improved window snapping, and more.

Copilot in Windows gets new plugins and skills

Copilot in Windows already supports plugins to access information from various applications and services. Over the weeks, Microsoft is adding new plugins for Shopify, Klarna, and Kayak.

Later in March, Copilot in Windows will also be able to help you adjust more of your PC settings and access more tools and information.

Commands available through Copilot in Windows will be as follows:

Settings: Turn on/off battery saver Show device information Show system information Show battery information Open storage page

Accessibility: Launch live captions Launch narrator Launch screen magnifier Open voice access page Open text size page Open contrast themes page Launch voice input

Device information: Show available Wi-Fi network Display IP address Show available storage space Empty recycle bin



Generative Erase in Photos

The Photos app on Windows 11 is getting a new AI-powered Generative Erase feature, which can now remove unwanted objects from your photos.

Silence removal in Clipchamp Clipchamp, a video editing tool in Windows, is getting a new AI-powered silence removal tool to remove the gaps in conversations present in audio tracks. This is available as a preview starting today.

Voice Access gets support for custom voice commands and multi-monitor setups As an accessibility feature, you can control your Windows 11 computer with voice access. With this update, Voice Access is getting support for custom voice commands. You can assign specific voice commands to different tasks, such as pasting tests, launching an app, and pressing a key combination.

Voice access also gets support for multi-monitor setups, so you can move across screens quickly.

Other notable changes In addition to the above, Microsoft is also improving several other parts of the Windows 11 experience: Intelligent Snap suggestions: Windows can now offer to snap your apps based on your usage history. If you often use two apps side-by-side, Windows 11 will suggest that combination of apps in that configuration.

Widgets: Windows will let you hide the news feed and organize widgets how you want them.

Windows Ink: You can now write directly on text fields with a stylus, much like you can on iPadOS.

Share content to more third-party apps: Windows 11 will now allow file sharing with additional apps like WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Instagram, with support for Facebook Messenger coming soon.

Windows 11 Moment 5 update: Rollout These new features are coming to Windows 11 through a mixture of app updates and system updates. Rollout has already begun, but reaching all users could take a while. Microsoft will make these features available through the optional non-security update release at the end of the month to eligible devices running Windows 11 version 22H2 or 23H2. Most of these features should be broadly available by the April 2024 security update release.

