Windows 11 could encourage emoji use with this key change

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.4580 references new emoji settings Microsoft could activate in a future release.

When enabled, PC users will be able to optionally add an emoji panel button to the Windows taskbar.

You’ll also be able to adjust whether the shortcut always appears or only when typing in a text field.

iOS and Android phones have long offered accessible emoji buttons, as many users actively use them on social media and messaging platforms. These characters, however, sometimes also come in handy when getting productive work done on desktops. To help Windows 11 users locate the emoji panel, Microsoft is working on a dedicated shortcut that lives in the PC’s taskbar.

As discovered by @Phantomofearth on Twitter, Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.4580 references some upcoming emoji settings. When enabled, the option will let PC users add an emoji shortcut to the system tray when personalizing the taskbar. Currently, those seeking to insert an emoji must click the Windows key and period (.) or semicolon (;) — which isn’t necessarily intuitive for basic users. Adding a visible button will make the emoji panel more accessible on Windows 11.

The hidden menu suggests that PC users will get to control when the emoji panel button appears, if at all. Those aiming for a minimalist look will be able to set the shortcut to only pop up when typing in a text field. This spares them from cluttering the system tray with an irrelevant icon when they’re not inputting text. Otherwise, users who don’t mind it will be able to keep the emoji panel button visible at all times. Similarly, uninterested folks can debloat Windows 11 and turn off the shortcut altogether.

It’s unclear when the new emoji panel button will roll out to all Windows 11 users. Since the addition is even disabled on the beta build, those on the stable release channel may have to wait a while.

