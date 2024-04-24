Windows 11 gets new update that brings ads to the Start menu

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft is releasing a new update for Windows 11.

The update introduces recommendations for apps from the Windows Store in the Start menu.

Users can turn off the ads by going into Settings.

Get ready for ads to invade yet another place where they shouldn’t be. Microsoft is rolling out an update for Windows 11 that integrates ads right into the Start menu.

About two weeks ago, Microsoft began testing a “Recommended” section within the Start menu for Windows Insiders. This Recommended section is designed to show users suggested apps from the Windows Store. It appears Microsoft has fast-tracked this feature and is now rolling it out for everyone this week as a part of today’s KB5036980 update.

According to the release notes, the Recommended section will serve app recommendations that “come from a small set of curated developers.” The tech giant adds that these ads are meant to help users “discover some of the great apps that are available.”

In addition to ads, the Mountain View-based firm says that you may also see frequently used apps in the Recommended section. This will be the case for your frequently used apps that you don’t already have pinned to the Start menu or taskbar.

Fortunately, Microsoft is allowing users to turn off this feature. This can be done by heading over to Settings > Personalization > Start. There you will see a toggle for “Show recommendations for tips, app promotions, and more,” which you can turn off.

This update also adds a larger set of animated icons and improves widget icons on the taskbar so they no longer appear fuzzy or pixelated. Additionally, widgets on the lock screen will now be more reliable.

