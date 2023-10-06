Ted Lasso closed the curtains on its three-season journey. What’s next?

Will the charming AFC Richmond coach don his whistle for a fourth time? Or might a familiar face from the sidelines step into the spotlight?

Dive in as we discuss if there will be a season 4 of Ted Lasso and the potential directions a possible spin-off might take.

Will there be a season 4 of Ted Lasso? Despite the popularity of Ted Lasso, it is not likely for there to be a season 4 of Ted Lasso. The lead actor, Jason Sudeikis says that the story always seemed to have a three-season arc, and now that that has been completed, there wouldn’t be much of a story to tell.

The third season wrapped up with Ted Lasso going back to live with his son after making sure that his team, AFC Richmond has been trained and on track with consistent wins. The ending is not consistent with continuing the storyline, because it’s such a neat wrap.

Will there be a Ted Lasso spin-off? It is very likely that there will be a Ted Lasso spin-off. This will likely be based on the other characters on the show — that people know and love. Will the spin-off be successful? We remember how the Friends spin-off, Joey, didn’t do so well, even though Joey had close to a cult following and was one of the most loved characters on the Friends show. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Our best guess is that there could be a spin-off based on Coach Beard. He ended up staying in London at the end of season three, so maybe a show based on what happens to him next could possibly be in the works sometime in the future.

Rebecca Welton, Roy Kent, Keeley Jones, Jamie Tartt, and Nathan Shelley could also be characters that a possible spin-off may be based on.

FAQ

Where can I watch Ted Lasso? All three seasons of Ted Lasso are streaming on Apple TV.

Where was Ted Lasso filmed? Ted Lasso was mostly shot in London. Many scenes were shot on Paved Court in Richmond.

Who plays Ted Lasso? Daniel Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso. He is an actor, writer, producer and comedian.

