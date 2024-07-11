Whoop users can now track a healthier take on weight and body mass

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

With its screen-free dedicated health and fitness trackers, Whoop has long established itself as a brand that focuses on holistic health monitoring and big-picture data collection. Today, the company announced a new focus, unveiling the addition of body composition tracking. Whoop users can now track their lean body mass and body fat to access deeper insights into weight changes and the relationship between these changes and other metrics.

This means no more obsessing over a single number. Users can now dig deeper into their body composition to see how it is impacted by factors such as sleep and exercise. Tracking the data over time will also allow users to see converse relationships such as how body composition affects heart rate or heart rate variability.

To illustrate these insights, Whoop will provide weekly, monthly, and 6-month Lean Body Mass and Weight Trends summaries.

The catch, of course, is that the Whoop band itself cannot determine a user’s body composition or weight. To track this data, users must connect existing data from compatible partners such as Withings, Apple Health Kit, or Google Health Connect. Alternatively, you can input the data manually if you have a means of collecting but not connecting. According to Whoop, the most seamless integration available is with preferred partner Withings, using a Withings Body Scan scale.

To highlight this new measurable front and center, users can add Lean Body Mass or Weight metrics to their home screen in the Whoop app. On the other hand, if you are not interested in the new feature, you can also hide the metric in the app.

