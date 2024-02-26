A new app could be a game-changer for people with speaking disabilities

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A new app called Whispp promises to give a voice to people with a speaking disability.

The app can either boost your own voice or recreate your original voice.

It seems like you need access to recordings of your original voice to recreate your voice, though.

Today’s Android phones have plenty of accessibility features, but what if you’ve got a speaking disability? Well, Google currently has a beta app called Project Relate. However, a new app called Whispp seems like a pretty ambitious effort.

The Whispp app was demonstrated on the sidelines of Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC), and it allows you to effectively convert your affected voice into a loud, clear, and natural voice that still sounds like you.

So how does Whispp work? To get the process started, you’ll first need to record your voice. From here, you can choose to enhance and amplify it or pick a brand-new, preset voice to speak for you. The former option doesn’t appear to be anything special, as it merely boosts the volume and reduces background noise. Nevertheless, the app produces an audio clip that can be shared anywhere.

The unique selling point is that Whispp also lets you submit old recordings of your original voice to effectively recreate your own voice, with the app attempting to preserve your speaking style and accent. You can also make new recordings of your still-healthy voice if you want to recreate it in the app. This could be handy if you anticipate voice or speech issues down the line.

What’s it like? This technology seemed pretty impressive in a demo Android Authority colleague Adamya Sharma checked out in Barcelona. The person hosting the demo had already created a voice profile and spoke in barely audible whispers. But Adamya noted that the app converted these whispers into a loud voice that “sounded very natural and not at all artificially generated.”

It’s nevertheless a bummer but understandable that you can’t recreate your voice if you don’t have access to old recordings of your original voice.

Whispp also offers in-app calling functionality so users can call loved ones using their improved voice. The app is free to download on Android and iOS, but the calling feature will require a $19.99/month subscription.

Comments