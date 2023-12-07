WhatsApp voice messages disappear now, keeping your private messages private

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is bringing its View Once feature to voice messages.

View Once voice messages will self-delete after the first time they are played.

View Once voice messages are marked with a “one-time” icon to clearly indicate they can only be played once.

Wish that you could make your voice messages even more private than they already are? WhatsApp is introducing a feature that will allow you to create voice messages that can only be listened to once.

WhatsApp has announced it is bringing its View Once feature — introduced back in 2021 for photos and videos — to voice messages. That means, like the cliché self-destructing messages you see in spy movies, these messages will disappear right after they are played.

As the company describes, this feature can be used to relay private information to a specific person. So if you’re doing something like planning a party in secret, you can now be sure that the person you’re throwing a party for never finds out.

Whenever you make a View Once voice message, WhatsApp says that message will be clearly marked with a “one-time” icon. This icon will inform the user that the message they received can only be played one time.

You’ll be able to create a View Once voice message by following these steps: Open an individual or group chat

Tap the microphone

Swipe up to lock the recording

Tap and hold record

Tap the View Once icon You’re in View Once mode when the icon turns green.

Tap send Although View Once voice messages are end-to-end encrypted like any other WhatsApp message, the company warns that people could listen to your voice message in other ways. For example, View Once doesn’t prevent Android’s native screen recorder from capturing the audio. Additionally, if a message is reported, that message will be sent to the WhatsApp team.

If you aren’t seeing the feature yet, you should see it soon. WhatsApp says View Once for voice messages will roll out globally in the coming days.

